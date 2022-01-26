Jonathon passed away peacefully on 23 January 2022 with his father and mother by his side. Jon was born on 6 July 2006 in Sayre, PA.
He attended Athens Area High School. “JP” was involved in football, baseball, and scholastic trivia. He loved animals, being outdoors, playing games, pool, and chess. He was adventurous, and always willing to try new things.
Jon had a deep love for his family, enjoyed family dinners, and cooking. He cherished time spent together and playing jokes with each other. He had a love for Mustangs and was currently restoring a ’77 Mustang. He loved so many and was loved by so many more. He loved being with family and friends. He loved to dance and to make people laugh.
If you knew Jonathon well, or barely at all, he always left you thinking. “JP” will stay with us all through memories and in his strong, eternal spirit. Jonathon will truly be missed.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 11am-12:30pm at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at 12:30pm at the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Lemmon officiating.
Burial will follow the service in the Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Jonathon’s name to the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral costs. For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com).
Jonathon’s smile will always be in our hearts! He will always be remembered for his kindness towards others. Jon always looked out for others, putting others before himself. WE LOVE YOU JONATHON NICHOLAS!