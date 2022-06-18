No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it and only God knows why....
Our hearts were broken on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 with the sudden passing of our beloved son, Brandon Edward Wilson, 23, of Little Meadows, Pa.
Brandon was born on Aug. 13, 1998 in Sayre, Pa and was loved by so many. He was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School class of 2016 where he participated in Track and X-Country. Brandon had a great zest for life and loved riding his motorcycle. He treasured the time spent with his family, friends and always looked forward to sharing stories around the campfire. Brandon was currently employed at Jeld-Wen in Towanda, Pennsylvania.
He was loved and cherished by so many people including his parents: Jennifer and Marcus Wilson; his brothers: Christopher Wilson and Ayden Wilson; his grandparents: Howard and Sarah Wilson; Howard and Suzanne Livingston; Barry Keene, Sr., Joan Merrill; many aunts, uncles and cousins among them: Matt and Kimberly Connor and cousins: Jackson and Ella; Earl and Sandy Barrett and family; and his faithful canine companion Bella.
He was predeceased by his grandmothers Prudence Wilson and Sharon VanHousen.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Tuesday, June 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A funeral service and celebration of Brandon’s life will be held on Wednesday, June 22 at 11 a.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel with Pastor Larry Jennings, officiating. Those unable to attend may watch a livestream of his service at: https://my.gather.app/remember/brandon-wilson
Brandon will be laid to rest in the Nichols Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Northeast Bradford Jr/Sr. Track & Field Team, Attn: Michelle Cowles, 526 Panther Lane, Rome, PA 18837 in loving memory of Brandon Edward Wilson.