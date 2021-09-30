Thomas “Rollie” Hannon of Conway, S.C., formerly of Athens, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at his home.
Tom was born Jan. 1, 1934, son of Roland and Anna Cusick Hannon of Athens.
He was a 1952 graduate of Athens High School and attended Williamsport Technical Institute.
Tom retired in 1997 as a machinist after 34 1/2 years at Ingersoll Rand in Athens. He had also owned and operated the Athens Laundromat. After moving to South Carolina, he worked for several years at the IGA store in Conway.
He was a former member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Athens. Tom enjoyed singing, enjoyed being choir director several years, participating in the St. Joseph’s church choir and the Mark Twain Chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America and also in a quartet. On weekends, you could often find him enjoying watching any and all college or NFL games on television.
He was a member of the Nixonville Chapel in Conway.
Tom liked to spend time outside and was happy to spend hours doing yardwork. His constant companions were the family’s dogs, Freddie and Susie.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Elizabeth A Davis Hannon, of Conway; children, Teresa (Tracy) Cole of Muncy, Pa., Cathy (Mark) McKean of Athens, Tom (Candy) Hannon of Athens, and Michael Hannon of Conway; grandchildren, Hannah Cole-Hummel (Abe), Maggie Cole, Nathan Cole, Sophia Cole, Seth McKean, Rainey McKean, Amanda Teeter (Bret), Angela O’Malley, and Anthony Searles; many nieces and nephews; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, James Hannon; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sherwood and Bessie Davis; and a sister-in-law, Evelyn Hannon.
In accordance with Tom’s wishes, no funeral services will be held. The family will hold a private gathering at a later date.