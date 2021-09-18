It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home.
Lamoine C. Manwaring, 79, of Clearwater, Florida, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
Lamoine was born on May 7, 1942 in Whitney Point, N.Y., a daughter of the late Floyd and Ruth (Ticknor) Huntley. She was a graduate of the Whitney Point High School Class of 1960. Devoted to serving others, Lamoine continued her education at the Wilson Hospital School of Nursing. She lovingly cared for others for 50 years as a registered nurse at Wilson Hospital.
A loving wife, a devoted mother and caring grandmother, her greatest gift was to give whatever she had to others. Lamoine treasured her family, she loved spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and her church family. A talented crafter, Lamoine enjoyed knitting, cross stitch and listening to Christian gospel music.
Lamoine became a Christian at a young age and faithfully served the Lord for 70 years. Her testimony of kindness, gentleness, and a giving heart inspired many others. One of the ways she loved to serve the Lord was through singing and did so as part of her church worship team for many years. Lamoine was a member of Mt. Zion Church in Waverly, N.Y., and then retired to Clearwater, Florida, where she became a founding member of the Clearwater Church of Mt. Zion. Since 1987, Henry and Lamoine were devoted and faithful members of the Gideons International.
She will be greatly missed by her husband of 55 years G. Henry Manwaring, her children Karyn (Kevin) Wurth, Jill Sylvester, Andrea Cerretani, Karen MacCartney, and Sarah (Daniel) Humphreys. Her grandchildren Adrienne Wurth, Matthew (Desiree) Wurth, Nathaniel (Shay) Wurth, Kayla Sylvester, Daniel (Julie) Sylvester, Joshua Sylvester, Noah Sylvester, Ezra (Jackie) Cerretani, Eva (Ali) El-Gasseir, Isaac Cerretani, Hannah (Matthew) Johnson, Caleb (Madeline) Manwaring, Grace Manwaring, Ari Manwaring. Her great-grandchildren Brock, Alister, Adaline, Dylan, Mason S., Gabriel, Spencer, Mason C., Allison, Mohamed. Her sister and brother-in-law, Julie (Larry) Brighton.
Lamoine was welcomed into heaven by her parents, a brother David Huntley, and her son Daniel Manwaring.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 4-7 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.
A funeral service and celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Lamoine will be laid to rest in the Nanticoke Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Zion Fellowship Missions Fund – https://www.zionfellowship.org/donate – in loving memory of Lamoine Claire Manwaring.