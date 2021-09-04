A limb has fallen from our family tree that says, grieve not for me. Remember the best times, the laughter, the song, the good times I lived while I was strong…
Our hearts were broken on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 with the sudden passing of our loving mom, grammy – nana, sister-in-law, aunt, and dear friend Barbara A. Bennett, 86, of Nichols.
Barb was born on Oct. 10, 1934 at home on Mt. Pleasant Road in Nichols, the daughter of Al and Leona (Rogers) Bennett. As a teenager, she was a member of the Nichols United Methodist Church, where she participated in the youth fellowship and sang in the choir for many years. As an adult, she attended St. Patrick’s Church in Owego and in her later years watched The Hour of Power at the Crystal Cathedral in California, where she was able to visit with her son and daughter-in-law. She was a graduate of Nichols High School, Class of 1951.
Many will remember Barb for the twinkle in her eye as she greeted those at the IBM Federal Credit Union, Navy Federal Credit Union and the Ingersoll Rand Credit Union. Following retirement from credit unions in 1997, Barb served as the office manager for the Tioga Country Club and retired yet again in 2015.
Barb was a member of the Owego Moose, the Nichols American Legion, and a former member of the Nichols Tioga Lions Club. Dedicated to her community, Barb also served on the Nichols Town Board and as town assessor.
Barb’s door was always open for a visit, and she loved nothing more than sharing a game of cards with anyone who stopped by. She had a way of brightening anyone’s day and was so very proud of her grandchildren and their accomplishments.
Barb will be greatly missed by her children, Richard and Beth Babcock of Kissimmee, Fla., and Judith and Bob Taylor of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.; her grandchildren, who brought the greatest joy to her life, Jacyann Smith and Brendan Tetrault of Longwood, Fla., and Samuel Wright Taylor and Madison Macumber of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., and Nichols; her sister-in-law, Patricia Bennett, a special niece and nephew, Leanne and Stephen Lawrence, special cousin Bonnie Fish, many friends among them, special friend Gail Murphy; as well as several other nieces, nephews and their families.
Barb was predeceased by her parents; an infant son, Michael Wright Johnson; and her siblings Richard Bennett, Connie Lawrence and Lester “Tuffy” Bennett.
A period of visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 4-7 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols, N.Y.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel with her nephew, Stephen Lawrence, officiating. Following the service, all are invited to attend a luncheon and time of sharing at The Grille at The Train Station in Sayre, Pa.
Barb will be laid to rest in the Nichols Cemetery on Thursday at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Tioga Boys Varsity Club, c/o Tioga Central School, PO Box 241, Tioga Center, NY 13845 in loving memory of Barbara A. Bennett.