“Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.” ~
William W. Burnham, “Bill”, 93, of Windham Township, Pa., passed away on Feb. 28, 2023 at Sayre Health Care Center.
Bill was born on Oct. 24, 1929 in Yonkers, NY, a son of the late Wallace Snyder and Ruth Pogue. Bill was employed as a mechanical engineer at Hazeltine Corporation for many years. An avid cat-lover, he will be remembered for his love of animals. Always willing to extend an extra pair of hands, Bill helped many with their plumbing and electrical needs. Bill and his wife, Dorette, were both members of the Home Textile Tool Museum and the Windham Fire Department. They found great love and enjoyment for their small and loving community.
Bill will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Dorette (Rudolph) Burnham; daughters Kim Miller and Lark Burnham; son Cory Burnham and his wife Laurie; his grandchildren: Keri, Kathryn, Kieran, Ryan, Dylan, Lauren, Danielle, Ellie and Gabrielle; great-grandchildren: Marianna and Nova.
Abiding by Bill’s wishes, there will be no services. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to Stray Haven Human Society, 194 Shepard Road Waverly, NY 14892 in loving memory of William W. Burnham.