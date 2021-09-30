William D. Burns Jr, 90, of Sayre, Pa. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Elderwood in Waverly.
He was predeceased by his parents, William D. and Marie Flynn Burns Sr.
Bill is survived by Michael Burns of Quinton, Va., Kristin (Christopher) O’Brien of Watervliet, James Burns of Cohoes and John (Rod) Burns of Durham, N.C. Grandchildren, James O’Brien and Olivia Burns; and the love of his life, BA Hornung of Sayre, Pa. He and BA had more than 30 wonderful years together. Bill is also survived by BA’s children, Suzanne (Pat) McKinney, Tina (Wally) Adams, Paul (Erin) Hornung and Michael (Margarita) Hornung; her 15 grandchildren; and her one great grandchild.
He was born in Elmira, New York graduated in 1949 from Elmira Catholic High School and went on to attend Niagara University and to Albany Law School to receive his Doctor of Law degree. He worked for several years as the vice president of legal affairs counsel for Guthrie Health System. Bill was a devoted member of the Church of the Epiphany in Sayre where he served as a communicant.
A memorial mass will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 9:00 AM at Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Street, Sayre, Pennsylvania with Rec. Daniel Toomey officiating and burial to follow at St. Peter and Pauls Cemetery in Elmira, New York.