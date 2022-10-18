It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone who we love and will forever cherish. Our hearts were broken on Friday morning, Oct. 14, 2022 when our loving mother and grandmother Josephine T. Canzler, 90, of Barton went home to heaven and is now reunited with our dad Richard W. Canzler.
Josie, as she was affectionately known by her family and friends, was born on May 24, 1932 in Waverly, NY a daughter of Frederick and Julia (Crotty) Schweiger. She attended school until the 8th grade in Tioga Center and was a graduate of Owego High School.
At a young age, and having many responsibilities on the family farm, she stepped in to oversee and help her parents in the daily operations of the farm when her brothers Fred and Mike left to proudly serve our country during the Korean Conflict.
On June 2, 1956 she married Richard W. Canzler and together they shared nearly 62 years of marriage until his passing on May 22, 2018. Josie and Richard took great pride in their Barton community and were active members of the Barton Seniors, Barton Hometowners and the Barton Community Club. Together, they enjoyed over sixty years of traveling, bowling, and would play golf. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her sons, Mark and Andy and their families. She treasured all the accomplishments of her grandchildren and her nieces, nephews and their families too.
Josie left her fingerprint on the lives of so many, she will be greatly missed by her sons and daughters-in-law: Mark and Amy Canzler; Andy and Nina Canzler all of Barton; her grandchildren: Abby and her husband Tristan Reigelman; Joshua Canzler and Julia Canzler. She was anxiously awaiting the arrival of her first great granddaughter in December. She will also be missed by her sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Theresa and George Riley; Donna Schweiger; many nieces and nephews among them Fred, Jamie and Greg Schweiger and their families. Josie was welcomed in to heaven by her parents; her husband Richard W. Canzler; and brothers: Frederick W. Schweiger, Michael Schweiger and Richard Schweiger.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 503 Clark Street, Waverly, NY 14892. Josie will be laid to rest next to her husband in the St. James Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to help others facing Alzheimer’s Disease. Memorial gifts may be mailed to: Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter, PO Box 12226, Syracuse, NY 13218 or by visiting www.alz.org in loving memory of Josephine T. Canzler.