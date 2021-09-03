Bea Marie Palmer, 88, of Waverly, N.Y., went to her Heavenly home on the morning of Sept. 1, 2021.
Bea was born on March 1, 1933 in Athens, Pa., to Thomas and Kathryn (Coakley) Stranger.
Bea was a fun-loving person who loved her family. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and pets. She loved gardening, sewing dresses, square dancing, and showing her Schipperke dogs. She earned her Master Gardener certificate through Penn State and loved giving garden tours of her backyard.
Her favorite hymn was “In the Garden.” Bea looked forward to going to the beautiful, angelic garden that God has prepared for those who love him.
Bea attended Athens area schools and loved to reminisce about the good times with her friends. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Claude N. Palmer, from May 10, 1951 to Dec 20, 1977. They enjoyed many years of travel to Key West, Fla., Norfolk, Va., Groton, Conn., Texas, Hawaii, Bermuda, Bahamas, Italy, Spain, and Morocco. Together they started rebuilding mobile homes in their backyard in Sayre, Pa., in the 1950s. They opened Palmer Mobile Homes in 1961 on Route 17C in Waverly, N.Y., and built Holly Park Terrace Manufactured Home Park in Lowman, N.Y., in 1971. Both businesses are now successfully run by their children. Bea was a very smart businesswoman and used her skills working at IBM and Sayre Lingerie, Inc. Bea loved taking care of others in her work as a Home Health Aide and as a daycare provider at her home-certified children’s daycare.
Bea is survived by her children Tom (Kim) Palmer of Waverly, N.Y., Beverlee Wheeler of Waverly, N.Y., Lisa (Bob) Nocchi of Waverly, N.Y., Vicky (Andrew) Hickey of Sayre, Pa.; her grandchildren Michael (Jean), Garri Leah, Stephen, Brooke, Ashley, Amie, Josh, Michael, Chris (Visaka), Nikki, Alison, and Cristin; her great-grandchildren Quinton, Garrett, Dylan, Caden, Arabella, Johanna, and Jaxon; her special cousin Jim Stranger of San Diego, Calif.; several good friends, including Joyce Trout; and her little dog and shadow, Bambi. She was known as Gramma Bea to many other grandchildren she considered her own.
Bea is predeceased by her parents, her son Gary Lee Palmer, her grandson Nathan Nocchi, her brother Bernard Stranger, her sister Doris Stranger Vondracek, and many of her good friends.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Bea’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.