Michael L. Pudiak, Sr., 83, of 146 Wilbur St., Waverly, NY, passed away on Monday Nov. 7, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre after a brief illness.
He was born to his parents John and Mary Lia Pudiak on Jan. 30, 1939, in Binghamton, NY. After finishing high school, he married his wife Geraldine and soon after was drafted into the US Army. They later had three sons.
Michael retired from the Ingersoll-Rand in Athens, Pa. in 2005 where he held the position of Payroll Manager for many years. He enjoyed many hobbies including golfing with his buddies, fishing, and walking his dogs.
Mike is survived by his wife Geraldine; his sons Michael Pudiak Jr. and Lee M. Pudiak; his brother Steve (wife Rhonda) Pudiak; his sister Margaret Brennan; his daughter-in-law Tanya Pudiak; his grandchildren Lea Pudiak, Shane Barnhart and Angelina Barnhart; his great-grandchildren Adalynn Pudiak, Cayden Medlin, and Kendalyn and Korra Barnhart; and his long-time friend John Dugan.
Mike was predeceased by his son Todd A Pudiak; his sisters Donna Pudiak, Maryann Gerdus, and Nancy Martonick; and his brothers Jack, Lee, and David Pudiak.
As per Mike’s request there will be no service.
Donations can be made in Mike’s honor to the ASPCA
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Mike’s Family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com