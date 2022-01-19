On the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, Sallie Ann (Billmeyer) Wooster of Frederick, MD passed away peacefully at Frederick Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. At her side was her beloved husband of fifty years and her son. She was 72 years of age.
Born April 13, 1949 in Milton, Pa., she was the daughter of Harold and Jane (Seasholtz) Billmeyer. Sallie graduated from Canton High School in 1967 where she was nominated for the Junior Miss pageant. Later she graduated from Mansfield University with a B.S. in Elementary Education. Throughout her adulthood Sallie and her family resided in Athens, Pa., where she enjoyed teaching, crocheting and leading her son’s Cub Scout troop. Later Sallie and her husband moved to Maryland to be closer to her family. She was a beloved Oma to her two grandsons.
She is survived by her husband, John Wooster, originally from Canton, Pa., her son, Sean (and Melissa) Wooster, grandsons Graham and Wyatt Wooster, brother John (and Rhonda) Billmeyer of Bath, N.Y. and niece Shondra (and Richard) Powell of Springwater N.Y. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, January 22 at Morse and Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center Street, Canton, Pa. Service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in East Canton Cemetery. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)