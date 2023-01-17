Mr. Jack Parke Wiiki passed from this earth on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
Jack was born on Aug. 7, 1959.
He is predeceased by parents Jane Parke Wiiki and Jacob Wiiki.
Jack is survived by sister Lauriann Nicewander and Aunt Julia Parke Wandell.
Jack Wiiki was raised in Van Etten and graduated from Spencer-Van Etten (S-VE) High School in 1977. In 1979 he received an associate degree from SUNY Alfred and a bachelor’s degree in 1981 from SUNY Binghamton, both in Electrical Engineering Technology. Upon graduation from SUNY Binghamton (now known as Binghamton University) he began a career in National Defense and Intelligence in California. During his time in California, he received a master’s degree in Business Administration (Golden Gate University) in 1984. In 1989 Jack’s career brought him back to the east coast and to the National Capitol Region where he lived and worked for another 17 years. During this period, he pursued a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering and was granted same in 1995 from George Washington University.
During late 2005, Jack began the process of retiring after 25 years in the industry and transitioned out of his final position as Vice President, General Manager and Chief Operating Officer of A&N Associates, Inc., a Maryland-based firm specializing in computer and information security. He re-established his permanent residence in Van Etten during December of 2005 and started his own technical services business. Jack became a substitute teacher for the S-VE Central School District in September 2010, which ultimately launched a second career in education. Jack then transitioned to Waverly CSD to provide CIO/DDC services to Waverly, Spencer-Van Etten and Watkins Glen CSDs.
In November 2007, Mr. Wiiki was first elected Van Etten Town Justice and was the fourth generation of his family to serve in the position. He was overwhelmingly re-elected to a third term in November of 2015. In the fall of 2016 Mr. Wiiki was asked to become the assigned Town Justice for the Town of Baldwin. Mr. Wiiki has since retired from the Town Justice positions. Jack will be remembered most fondly for his tenacious work ethic, commitment to justice, love of his friends and dedication to helping his community grow. A life well lived is a life that impacts the growth of many.
Jack did this as an engineer, a judge, a teacher, a mentor and a friend. Jack’s impact on his community, as well as the students and staff of S-VE and Waverly will be felt for generations.
Callings hours will be held at Allen-Manzer Funeral Home, 56 N. Main Street, Spencer, NY 14883 on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will follow the calling hour at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.