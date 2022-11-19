Barbara A. Strange, 83, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at Robert Packer Hospital.
She was born on Sep. 9, 1939 in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late John and Anna (Bubniak) Zulkosky.
Barbara was employed with First Citizens Community, prior to retiring in 2003. She was a very caring and giving person who always was looking to help someone in need. Barbara loved tending to her gardens. She enjoyed sewing, crossword puzzles, cooking, and traveling, especially to Disney with her family whom she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brothers John Zulkosky and William Zulkosky, and sister Maryann Burke.
Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years John R. “Jack” Strange, daughter and son-in-law Shelly and David Fish of Elmira, NY, sister Rosemary Gonsalves of RI, sister and brother-in-law Susan and Marty Samuels of Gibsonia, PA, sisters-in-law Sheila Zulkosky of Sayre, PA and Karen Zulkosky of Athens, PA, several nieces and nephews, and her grand kitties Yogi and Winnie.
A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Barbara’s memory to Trinity Episcopal Church, 703 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810.