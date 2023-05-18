Carol M. Jordan, a friendly, faith-filled, and gentle soul, passed away on Jan. 23, 2023, in Sayre, Pa., at the age of 81.
Carol was born on Nov. 30, 1942, in Nichols, a daughter of the late Harry and Amelia (Tompkins) Williams. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend. Her passing came just weeks after her beloved husband, Paul, with whom she shared a lifetime of love and devotion. It is said that Carol died of a broken heart, so deeply connected were she and Paul in life.
Carol’s love for nature and beauty was evident in her passion for tending to her flower gardens. For many years, she worked at George’s Greenhouse in Newark Valley, where she nurtured plants and flowers with the same care and attention she gave to her family and friends. Carol’s gentle touch and green thumb brought joy and color to the lives of those around her.
A woman of deep faith, Carol was an active member of the Gibson Corners Church, where she and Paul worshiped together for many years. Their faith was the foundation of their love and the guiding force in their lives. As the poet Kahlil Gibran once said, “Love is the only flower that grows and blossoms without the aid of the seasons.” Carol and Paul’s love was truly a testament to the power of faith and devotion.
Carol will be dearly missed by her sons, Joel Jordan, and Marcus and his wife Debbie Jordan; her sister, Charlotte Wiggins; her sister-in-law, Beverly Foster; and several nieces, nephews, and their families. She also leaves behind her beloved grand dog, Cocoa, who brought joy and companionship to Carol and Paul in their later years.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Saturday, May 20 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.
A memorial service remembering the special gift Carol and Paul were to so many will be held at 1 p.m. Carol and Paul will be laid to rest in the Nichols Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting their obituaries at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
In the face of loss, we remember Carol and Paul’s warmth, kindness, and unwavering faith. As we gather to celebrate their lives, we honor the love they shared with their family, friends, and community. In the words of Helen Keller, “What we have once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” May Carol and Paul’s memory live on in the hearts of all who knew them, and may their love continue to blossom in the lives they touched.