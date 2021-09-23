Roy R. Bennett Sep 23, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roy R. Bennett, 68, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center, following an extended illness.He was born on March 6, 1953, in Elmira, N.Y., the son of the late Evangeline “Van” (Williams) Bennett.Roy was an avid Yankees fan and was a great bowler. He also enjoyed fishing. He is predeceased by his sister Shirley Bennett, brother John Bennett, and nephew Jeffrey Harter.Roy is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Floyd and Joanne Bennett, sister and brother-in-law Sandra and John Harter, sister-in-law Winnie Bennett, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services will be private at the family’s convenience. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira, N.Y.Memorial donations may be made in Roy’s name to Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook or send condolences, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallery Scenes from Chemung Speedrome (6-21) Ric Sinsabaugh/Morning Times Jun 28, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallery Scenes from Chemung Speedrome Ric Sinsabaugh/Morning Times Jun 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Athens woman faces felony assault charge Guthrie shows statistics behind COVID-19 patients Bradford County Court Briefs Weed in Waverly? Athens Wesleyan Church welcomes new pastor Top Homes WAVERLY: COOPER Street, $650 +utilities, laundry on site, off street BARTON Old Barton Rd. 2 bedroom, No pets, $500 +security Top Jobs DUSTIN COMICclf009 5x3Display Ad EMTA3X6Display Ad Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView