Roy R. Bennett, 68, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center, following an extended illness.

He was born on March 6, 1953, in Elmira, N.Y., the son of the late Evangeline “Van” (Williams) Bennett.

Roy was an avid Yankees fan and was a great bowler. He also enjoyed fishing.

He is predeceased by his sister Shirley Bennett, brother John Bennett, and nephew Jeffrey Harter.

Roy is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Floyd and Joanne Bennett, sister and brother-in-law Sandra and John Harter, sister-in-law Winnie Bennett, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be private at the family’s convenience. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira, N.Y.

Memorial donations may be made in Roy’s name to Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.

For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook or send condolences, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.

