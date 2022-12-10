If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane, we’d walk right up to heaven and bring you home again....
Julio Padilla, 69, of Waverly, NY passed away peacefully on Dec. 6, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital following complications from a stroke.
Julio was born on March 7, 1953 in Puerto Rico a son of the late Julio and Hilda (Rivera) Padilla.
Julio spent his youth and young adult years living in Brooklyn and Coney Island and respected the love and care he received from Fulton Fryar and Lita Makaeran Jovas as his guardians. Not knowing what direction life would take him, Julio enlisted into the US Army and proudly served his country from 1971-1974. An avid sports enthusiast, Julio enjoyed watching the NY Knicks, Giants and Mets and could often be heard cheering on any college basketball teams.
Julio will be greatly missed by his children: Demetrius Padilla; Aaron Padilla; Julio Padilla, Kreg Padilla, Hilda Padilla, Janis Cliftan. His siblings: Joseph Padilla and Felicita Rodriguez. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by close family friends: Fran and Suzy.
Abiding with his wishes, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com