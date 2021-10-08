Vincent P. Raupers of River Vale, N.J., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Oct. 2, 2021. Beloved husband of 43 years of Patricia M. Raupers and devoted father of Elizabeth Noelle Gladding and her husband Derek and Christopher Vincent Raupers.
Vince was raised in Athens, Pa., where he attended Athens High School, distinguishing himself as a leader in student government and as a varsity athlete in multiple sports. Vince was inducted into the Athens High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He attended Bloomsburg University, receiving a B.A. in History/Education and where he played varsity football and track. He attended Montclair University, earning an M.A. in History/Education and certification in Student Counseling. He taught history at Ramapo High School but spent the majority of his 40-year career at Northern Valley Old Tappan, teaching and serving as a guidance counselor. In addition, he coached football, wrestling and track. He was a member of multiple professional associations throughout his career, including the Northern Valley Educators, the Bergen County Coaches, and the Bergen County Counselors.
Vince volunteered with River Vale Scouts, served on the Vestry of his church, Holy Trinity, Hillsdale, volunteered at the Hillsdale Food Pantry, and at Peter’s Place homeless shelter. In retirement, he served as the vice president of the Homeowners Association at his summer home on Lake Wallenpaupack in PA. He was an avid fisherman, a lover of football, a golfer, a wonderful host, and he enjoyed the many trips he took with his wife and friends. Most of all, Vince loved spending time with his family and his fishing and golfing buddies.
He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Alicia and Leland Jennings, his sister-in-law Lois Salvatore, and his brother-in-law Robert Murphy (Irene). Additionally, he is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, Nancy Sansone and Wendy Lenahan.
The family received relatives and friends on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 4-8 p.m., at Becker Funeral Home, Westwood. Due to the COVID pandemic, services at Holy Trinity will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Jude Children’s Hospital would be appreciated (www.StJude.org).