Barbara Jean Marrone, 86, of Sayre passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22 at the
Robert Packer hospital following a period of declining health.
Barbara was born on March 1, 1936 to the late Charles and Bertha (Bird) Jenney.
After graduating from Sayre high school in 1954, she continued her education at a beauty school in Elmira, NY and began her career as a licensed hairdresser. She owned her own beauty shop in the valley until she retired in the early 2000s. Barb gained many lifelong friendships throughout her career and took great pride in her work.
Barb loved to spend time with her family and friends, whether it was sharing meals that she enjoyed cooking or traveling to casinos across the country. Her laughter and humor were contagious. Barb enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and doing needlepoint. Spending time on the patio. Watching the different animals and feeding them brought her great joy. Barb was a member of Saint John Lutheran Church, and she often attended Epiphany Church with her husband and family.
Barbara is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Eugene. Sister: Charlotte Tappan.
Grandson: Jeffrey (Kaisy) Stanford. Granddaughter: Sharon (Larry) Owen. Stepdaughter: Michele (Shawn) Sullivan. Nephew: Doug (Leah) Tappan. Brothers-in-law: Augie (Marie) Titi, Joseph (John) Titi, and Jack (Salley) Marrone. And many loved family members.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Shelley (Collins) Stafford, son-in-law: Gary Stafford; granddaughter Jodi Stafford; brother-in-law James Tappan and brother-in-law Doc (Eleanor) Marrone.
A celebration of life will be held in Barbara’s memory at St. John Lutheran Church on Saturday, Jan. 14 2023 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Melinda Artman officiating.
Visitation with the family will be a half hour prior to the celebration. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the charity of your choice in her honor.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.