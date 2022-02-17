Sharon Ann (Clark) Wood, 78, of Sayre passed on away peacefully at her daughter’s home on Tuesday, Feb. 15, with her family by her side after a long battle with cancer.
She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Eula Clark; her sisters, Bonnie VanHouten, Carol Clark and Barbara Monro; her daughter, Darlene Dean; her granddaughter, Alisha Irons; her step-son, Orlando Wood; and her great grandson, Carter James Wheeler.
She leaves behind her husband, Charles E. Wood, Sr. of Sayre, who was her caretaker for many years. She was a dedicated mother to her surviving daughter and caregiver, Karen (David Malone) Wheeler of Waverly; her sons, Richard (Kim) LaFritz Jr and Dwayne (Dayna) LaFritz;
her grandchildren, Melissa (Doug Dragoo) Sinsabaugh, Megan (Dakota) Relyea, Steven (Samantha) Wheeler, Todd (Angelina) Carpenter Jr, Andrea (Beau) Cole, Cassandra Dean, Kristin (TJ) Sindoni, Jessica (Scott) Morley, Amanda LaFritz, Brittney LaFritz, Danielle Bennett, Kyle Bennett, Kodi Bennett, Shane LaFritz, Katie LaFritz, Taylin LaFritz; her 27 great grandchildren; her step-son, Clifford (Peggy) Wood, her bonus “stomp” daughter and caregiver, June Gallagher; her close friends, Ruth Goyne, Ada LaFritz Townsend and Russell LaFritz; her siblings, Robert Clark, Frank Clark and Roberta Blow; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Sharon was born on Jan. 22, 1944 in Elkland, PA. She loved people and anyone that came in contact with her loved her smile and her genuine laugh. She loved to sew, do crafts and bake. Her hands were always busy, even after a stroke that took her right side she continued to do sewing and crafts with her husband. She was a great baker who made several wedding cakes for her family members. She always loved to make everyone happy and loved, and was the strongest and bravest woman to know. For many years, she was a supervisor and managed the sewing factory on Broad Street in Waverly following with the bird cage factory that went to Sayre, PA. After which she opened her own business in Sayre, Sharon’s Fabrix and Crafts.
A time of calling will be held on Monday, Feb. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A Memorial Service to honor Sharon’s life will be held on Monday, Feb. 21, at 3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Pastor Steve Dygert officiating and burial to follow in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens. For those unable to attend the services, we will Live Stream the services at 2 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Sharon’s family, may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.