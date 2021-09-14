Pat was born in 1926 to the late Jack and Ella Frances Hoefer.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Douglas L. Grant Jr.; in-laws, Lora and Douglas Grant; son, Douglas L. Grant III; sister, Sally Brown.
She is survived by her two daughters, Sally Tingley and Debbie Sanders; grandchildren, Douglas Tingley, Brandon Sanders, Gina Marsh and her husband, Mike; three great-grandchildren, Jacob Marsh, Vincent Marsh, Kaiden Tingley; nieces, Sue Dibert, Karen Difore; nephew, David Brown; several great-nieces and nephews.
Pat was a buyer for Sissons Brothers in Binghamton, worked for 25 years at IBM and 25 years at State Line Auto. She was the past president of Womens Republican Club and a former trustee of the First Presbyterian Union Church.
Pat loved her family, home, BV Thursdays and antiques.
Funeral services will be celebrated on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, with the Rev. Phil Jordan officiating. In honor of Pat, family requests you wear your denim and red, white and blue. Services will be livestreamed at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com (click Patricia’s obituary).
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Owego, N.Y.
Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia Grant’s memory to Boy Scout Troop 38 or AVRE. Condolences may be made to Patricia’s family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.