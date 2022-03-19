David W. Feusner, 66, of Ulster and formerly of Litchfield, Pa passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa following a brief period of declining health. David was born on September 20, 1955 in Lansdale, Pennsylvania a son of the late Clara A. (Mears) and Jacob “Jake” L. Feusner, Jr. He attended school in Sayre and assisted his family in the operation of the family farm. David had a great love for his community and was a dedicated member of the Litchfield Fire Company where he was in charge of the recycle program. David also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He will be greatly missed by his brother and sister-in-law: Donald and Donna Feusner; a sister and brother-in-law: Shirley and Scott Wilson. His nieces and nephews: Kristy (David) Winnet, Megan and Andy Tiffany, Katie (Fred) Tiffany, Jessie Friedman, Heather (Thomas) Prettyman; several great nieces and nephews; many cousins and friends among them Steve Merrill.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Friday, June 10th at 11 AM at the Bumpville Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Litchfield Fire Dept. PO Box 144-J, Sayre, PA 18840 in loving memory of David W. Feusner. Caring assistance is being provided by the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.