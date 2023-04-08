Lei Lani “Loni” Rickert, 81, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
She was born on July 13, 1941, in Fort Bragg, NC, the daughter of the late Lynn Sr. and Ethel (Creswell) Smith.
Loni always kept in touch with the Cumberland Valley Class of 1959 and her friends from the Air Force. She enjoyed traveling, researching genealogy, scratch-off tickets, and jigsaw puzzles. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
She is predeceased by her husband Robert Rickert and son Andrew Rickert.
Loni is survived by her children Dr. Kim (Brian Selberg) Rickert of Sayre, Pa. and Kelly Rickert of Liverpool, NY, grandchildren Megan (Alex Dreyer) Rickert of Portland, OR, and Morgan Harrington of Rochester, NY, and daughter-in-law Renee Rickert of Athens, PA.
Following Loni’s wishes, there will be no services. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Loni’s name to American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 West Bryn Mowr Avenue, Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631 or www.abta.org or the Andy Rickert Memorial Fund, 110 North Street, Athens, PA 18810.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com).