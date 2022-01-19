Philip E. Swimelar, 67, of Cortland and formerly of Waverly passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2021 at Guthrie Cortland Hospital. Philip was born on April 21, 1954 in Waverly, N.Y. a son of the late Leroy and Verna (Seymour) Swimelar. He was a graduate of Waverly High School class of 1972.
Philip will be missed by his siblings: Janet and Ron Keene; Linda Vough and Mac McGlothlin; Leroy Swimelar, Jr. his nieces and nephews: Wendy Keene, Gregory (Renee) Keene, James (Niki) Swimelar, Shelley Swimelar, John (Michelle) Vough, David (Jill) Vough and their families. Philip will also be missed by his friends and caregivers at Catholic Charities in Binghamton, where he had resided for many years, among them his case manager and friend Bill Edwards. In 2013, he moved to Cortland to reside at the Crown Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He found great comfort in listening to music and watching television. The family wishes to thank Crown for their many years of kindness and support given to Philip during his stay and to Maureen Robinson who was a great friend to Philip.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date and Philip will be laid to rest in the Nichols Cemetery. Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Broome County Catholic Charities, 290 Front Street, Binghamton, N.Y. 13905 or Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, N.Y. 14892 in loving memory of Philip E. Swimelar.