Sonja Dawl Gibbs, 84, of Waverly, NY, peacefully passed away on Jan. 9, 2023 at the Robert Packer Hospital following a period of declining health.
Sonja was predeceased, at an early age, by her parents: mother, Clara Olsen Dahl and father, Harold Dahl, of Chicago; and sister Joan Ferry of Las Vegas.
Sonja is survived by her husband of over sixty-two years, David LaRue Gibbs of Waverly, and sister Ann Jewell of Las Vegas; daughter Deborah Gibbs of Las Vegas; son Mark D. Gibbs (his wife Kelly) of York, Pa., grandson David M. Gibbs of New York City, and granddaughter Nora S. Gibbs of York, Pa.
Most people called Sonja, “Sunny” which depicted her personality. She was born on the southside of Chicago and could hear the constant sound of the foghorn on Lake Michigan. She earned a full scholarship to St. Luke’s Nursing School for her RN degree. She married her husband and became a Navy wife. During her career she became licensed and worked in Florida, California, New York, and Pennsylvania. Most of her time was spent as a nurse manager in long term care settings. She returned to Waverly and taught nursing students at the Robert Packer Hospital.
Sonja enjoyed relaxing after work, playing a few holes of golf or sitting on the patio watching birds eat out of the bird feeder as squirrels attempted to climb the feeder. On weekends she enjoyed day trips around the area.
There will be a graveside service at a later date at the convenience of the family.
