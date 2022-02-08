On the morning of Feb. 5, 2022, Doris J. Parks of Sayre, PA. passed away at her home with her family by her side after a brief fight with pancreatic and liver cancer.
Doris was one of five children, born March 3, 1933 of Clarence and Emma Sollick Whitehead. She graduated from Sayre High School Class of 1951. Doris was introduced to her husband, Duane Parks, at a barn dance, and they have been promenading through life, hand in hand ever since. Doris and Duane were married on Dec. 4, 1953 and started their family shortly after. Doris was a stay at home Mom until her daughters were older, then she was employed at NEB cafeteria, Nichols Agway and Kvergas Meat Plant. In her younger years, Doris enjoyed square dancing and playing cards with friends and neighbors. Usually she had some embroidery that she was working on and she loved a good book.
After retirement, Doris and Duane loved to travel on bus tours, cruises and visited the Canadian Rockies, several National Parks, Alaska, Hawaii and many other locations. They spent several winters in Mesa, Arizona and Myrtle Beach, SC. and made many friends over the years. Doris was a Volunteer at the RPH, a 4H leader in sewing and cooking, and a member of the North Orwell Union Church.
Doris is survived by her husband Duane A Parks (Sayre, PA), daughters and son in laws, Lucille and Lee Kilmer (Ames, IA), Loretta and Brian Chaffee (Rome, PA) and Karen and Ron Brown (Rome, PA). Doris was blessed with 7 grandchildren Carol(Guy) Bennett, Amy(Chad) Settle, Jason (Mandy) Kilmer, Brianna (Ryan) Morales, Alicia (Chad) Mosier, Erica (Jack) Hansen and Jamie Brown.
Doris loved nothing more than to have her 11 great grandchildren come to visit and share their life tales, Jennah and Vanessa Hansen, Devin and Claire Settle, Grace Bennett, Lena and Vera Kilmer, Rowan and Nora Morales and Danae and Danica Mosier She is also survived by her siblings, Carl (Jackie) Whitehead, Gladys (John) Knowles, and Helen (Dale) Petty; stepbrothers and sisters, Larry (Liz) Simons, Joanne(John) Goble, and Paula Jean Stewart.
Doris was predeceased by an infant daughter, Carol in 1962; sister, Thelma Whitehead; her parents, Clarence and Emma Whitehead; her mother and father in law, Oscar and Beatrice Parks; stepbrother, Ron Simons; and step mother Charlene Simons.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Thursday, Feb. 10 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of her life will follow at 11 a.m.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Doris requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in her honor to Arrowhead Bible Camp, a camp for people with special needs that her grandson has attended for many years. Memorials can be sent to 122 Arrowhead Cottage Road, Brackney, PA 18812.