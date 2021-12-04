Mary Irene “Renee” Langan, 86, of Sayre passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 at home with her loving family by her side.
She was predeceased by her parents, James and Irene Buckland Gibney; her loving husband of 58 years, John F. “Jack” Langan; her son, Brian Langan; her daughter, Maureen Langan; her sister, Patricia Drippe; and her brother, Jay Gibney.
Renee is survived by her children, John Langan of Candor, Mary (Larry) Hurley of Sayre and Michael Langan of Sayre; daughter-in-law, Tammy Langan of Moscow, Pa.; sister-in-law, Betty Gibney of Fla.; grandchildren, John A. (Courtney) Langan of San Diego, Calif.; Molly (Patrick) Threadgill of Media, Pa., Justine Lisella of Portland, Ore.; Meghan Hurley of Waverly, NY; Emily Lisella of Sayre, PA; great-grandchildren, Quinn Threadgill and Jordan Threadgill of Media, Pa., Keagan and Brian Kayden Langan of San Diego, Calif.; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Renee was born in Philadelphia Pennsylvania. She married Jack in 1957, opened Langan’s Rexall Pharmacy in Sayre, Pa. in 1961, opened Langan’s Rexall Store in Ulster, Pa. in 1964, and opened Langan’s Gift Gallery in Sayre in 1965. In 1988, Renee and Jack worked with others to found the Bridge, an organization that combines social and church services. In 1992 they established the Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Chapel at Epiphany Parish (ensuring there is a member available in the chapel 24/7 – which continues to this day). She was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Circle of Prayer at the Epiphany Church. Renee was a member of the Newcomers Club, welcoming new families to the Valley. She also was a member of the Bridge Club and the Gourmet Food Club. She co-owned and operated Feathered Meadows Ostrich Ranch for over 10 years. She enjoyed Yoga and was a former Yoga instructor and a former Cub Scout Leader.
A time of gathering with family and friends will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 Pp.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Blauvelt Funeral Home at 625 Broad Street Waverly New York. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. Memorial donations may be made in Renee’s name to the Epiphany School, 607 Stevenson Street, Sayre, PA 18840. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Renee’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com