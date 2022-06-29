Softly in the morning, you heard a gentle call. You took the hand God offered you and quietly left us all…
James W. Norton, 81, of Smithboro, passed away at his home on Monday morning, June 27, 2022 following a brief period of declining health. Jim as he was affectionately known by his family and friends was born on Feb. 18, 1941 in Barton, NY a son of the late Claude and Ethel (Silsbee) Norton. He was a graduate of Tioga Central Class of 1959. For over 30 years, Jim was employed at IBM in Production Control. In addition, he also drove a school bus for the Tioga Central School District. Jim loved farming and for many years hauled milk for Louie Zorn. Most recently, many will remember Jim as their delivery driver for Scott Smith & Son.
Dedicated to his community, Jim was a life member of the Tioga Center Fire Dept. where he served as Chief and on the Board of Commissioners for the Tioga Fire District. He was also a charter member of the Tioga Center Emergency Squad and member of the Tioga County Search and Rescue Team. Jim also was a member of the Barton United Methodist Church where he served as Trustee and Chairman. He enjoyed visiting over breakfast at Sallie’s, loved farming and raised beef cattle for sale. He will be greatly missed by his community and many friends.
Jim is survived by his daughters: Kris Montes and Jill Taylor; his grandchildren: Jade Montes and Adam Taylor. A sister-in-law: Debbie Norton; several nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Jim was predeceased by his parents; his sister Erma; brothers: Ken, Gordon, Dick and Larry.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Tuesday, July 5th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 6 at 10 a.m. in the Barton Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Tioga Center Fire Dept., PO Box 185, Tioga Center, NY 13845 in loving memory of James W. Norton.