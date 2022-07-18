Grace Vanderpool, 86, of Sayre, Pa., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 16, 2022, with her family by her side at the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center, Athens, Pa.
She was born on July 18, 1935, in East Smithfield, Pa., the daughter of the late Howard and Ina (Burlingame) Graham.
Grace was employed as a Nurses Aide with Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre for years, prior to retiring. After she retired, she continued to work per diem until her health prevented her from continuing.
Grace would always tell you that the most important part of her life was her family. She loved them dearly, unconditionally, and was their fierce protector and defender. Grace enjoyed family time together with them, especially on holidays and many family dinners and watching her son Jack cook the meals. Grace also enjoyed crocheting and talking with anyone she met. She was never afraid to start a conversation with anyone and became a friend to many over the years.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband; Howard Vanderpool, son; Jack Vanderpool, grandsons; Jon Rowe and Michael Vanderpool, sisters; Jean Ringler and Ellen Schmidt, and her brother; Mark Graham.
Grace is survived by her children; April (Bill) Curren of Sayre, Pa., Brian Vanderpool of Sayre, Pa., Patty Vanderpool of Sayre, Pa., and Christy Vanderpool of Milan, Pa., grandchildren; Wendy Kane, Glen Harford, Scott Brewer, Diane Austin, and Shawn Vanderpool, Sr., several great and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister; Linda (Bill) Chilson of Highland, N.Y., sisters-in-law; Connie Campbell of Sayre, Pa. and Imogene Evans of Athens, PA, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 2pm with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Grace’s memory to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral expenses.