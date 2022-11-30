Softly in the morning, you heard a gentle call, you took the hand God offered you and quietly left us all….
June E. Rockwell Evans, 89, of Nichols and Barton passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday morning, Nov. 29, 2022. She affectionately received her name as she was born on June 7, 1933 a daughter of the late Benjamin Cron and Bernice (Westbrook) Campbell. A devoted mother and grandmother, June enjoyed canning, cooking and spending time in her garden.
She will be greatly missed by her children: Gary P. Rockwell (Jean Perry); Bryan Rockwell (Diane Bonner) and Brenda (Steve) Catlin. Her sisters: Janice Nelson, Martha (Lester) Bouse, Naomi Dolan; her grandchildren: Scott Rockwell, Paul Rockwell, Andrew Catlin and Bruce Catlin; a great grandson Andrew Matthew Catlin; her sister-in-law: Sis Campbell; several nieces, nephews and their families also survive. June was predeceased by her son Bruce Rockwell in 1975; her siblings Benjamin Cron, Jr., Maurice Cron and David Campbell; and Ollin Evans.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Friday, Dec. 2 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A funeral service and celebration of her life will follow at 11 am with Pastor Kevin Kline, officiating. June will be laid to rest in the Nichols Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.