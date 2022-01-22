Alice M. Hogan

Alice Mary Hogan, 68, of Waverly passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre after a long battle with lung cancer and Covid.
She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Alice Burke Hogan; her sister, Ann Hogan; her brother, Edward Hogan; and her son, Eric Benjamin Fraley.
Alice is survived by her children, Jessica (Dale) Flintjer of Nichols, Katie Anne (William) Fraley of Sayre and Tommy (Stacey) Fraley of Otselic; her brother, Patrick (Lou Ann) Hogan of Waverly; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Jason, Saige, Alexis, Havin, Elisabeth, William and Tyler; her great grandson, Jason Eric; niece, Sabrina; nephew, Joseph (Angela) and their children, Arielle, Walker and Charlotte Winter; niece, Kristin (Ryan) and their children, Mazzie and Abel; cousin, Mary Alice Eppers; along with many special nieces, nephews and cousins.
Alice Mary was born in Elmira and graduated from Waverly High School in the Class of 1971. She was a homemaker who also worked as a home health aide. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading and writing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. at St. James Church, 503 Clark Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Jeffrey Galens officiating and burial to follow in St. James Cemetery in Waverly.