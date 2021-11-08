Edward Robert Hamilton passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Carilion Memorial Hospital Roanoke, Va.
Ed was born Nov. 7, 1931 in Pottsville, Pa. to Robert and Pearl Rhodes Hamilton and was a 1949 graduate of Pottsville High School. He retired from Public Service Electric & Gas, Plainfield, N.J., with 35 plus two months of active service.
He was a Shop Steward and Vice President of Public Service 874 Pipe Fitters & Plumbers, and Treasurer for Public Service Federal Credit Union.
Ed was in the Air Force from 1951 to 1955 as a gunner on a B-29 Crew and later an instructor for in-flight refueling out of Smokey Hill Air Force Base in Salina, Kan. during the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife Gayle (Brewer) Hamilton of Sayre Pa., sons David E. Hamilton, Dennis K. Hamilton and his partner Lynda Milne. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Ruth (Steven) Schrader, brother-in-law Ronald Schucker, nieces Joy (Dan) Henigin, Linda (Rick) Mann, and Jill (Alan) Fay; nephews Jeffrey (Denise) Schrader, Steven Schrader Jr., Patrick Schrader, Steven Brewer, Charles Brewer, William Brewer, Patrick Brewer, Mark Schucker, Jeffrey (Joy) Schucker, and Glen (Uyen) Schucker; and numerous other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Doris J. Schucker and many other family members and friends.
Interment was held Oct. 12, 2020 at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens Pa. A private memorial service with Military Honors was held Nov. 6, 2021 at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens Pa. Members of the Color Guard were: Marc Stroker, Charles Zimmer, Tom Chamberlain, and Elizabeth Wagner. Members of the Rifle Squad were: Gerald Beatty, Mark LaFollette, and Gary Fairbanks. Chaplain and Sargent at Arms was Mike Guilford. Bugler was Don Barber.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Hamilton’s memory to The Veterans of Foreign Wars Color Guard Unit, 932 West Lockhart Street, Sayre, Pa. 18840 or Guthrie Clinic Resource Development, Veterans Patient Assistance Fund, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre Pa. 18840-9985, Attention Danielle Hickey.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, Pa. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.