Barbara Titus Frank passed away on April 9, 2022. She was born on Dec. 1, 1924.
Barbara T. Frank grew up in Trumansburg, N.Y., loving the lakes and nearby towns. She married George William Frank, her high school sweetheart, shortly after he returned from the war. Together they lovingly raised four children: Bill Frank (Lena Gray), Mary Lee Buerman (Rich Buerman), Peg Frank (Rick Mayfield) and Jean Stark (Ray Stark).
Barbara raised her family in Freeville, NY until 1969. Then she moved to Waverly NY, following her husband so he could pursue a business of his own there. Barbara loved to garden and grow her own vegetables, herbs and made beautiful flower beds. She had a green thumb for house and patio plants. She kept a light cheerful outlook on life along with a sense of humor. She enjoyed fashion and made many of her own clothes as well as clothes for her growing children. Barbara loved to knit and could always be found with a book in her hands, or doing a crossword puzzle.
She was a devoted and loving companion to her husband. Together they enjoyed a life of travel within the Untied States. They made frequent visits to Ithaca and Cayuga lake visiting friends and family. Barbara loved to swim and made certain an annual vacation on the lake was part of family life. She was married to her husband for 73 years before he passed. Barbara was a member of the Lioness Club, Meals on Wheels and Bloodmobile.
She is remembered by her children as a loving mother and friend. Her large heart, joy for life, and large love for her children will be remembered and felt always. Both Barb and her husband will be celebrated privately this summer on the lake. Please visit TheLucknerFuneralhome.com to offer your condolences.