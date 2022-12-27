Walter R. Rentschler, age 89 of Amherst, NH took off for the unknown on Dec. 22, 2022.
The son of the late Dr. Henry and Doris Eike Rentschler, he graduated from Sayre Area High School, Sayre, PA in 1951 and Gettysburg College in 1954; following which he served three years in the United States Air Force as a Supply Officer with an Airways and Air Communications Squadron in Japan. Upon discharge, Walter earned his Master’s degree in hospital administration from the School of Public Health, Columbia University and finished his working career as President of the Community Hospital at Glen Cove on Long Island, NY.
He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy (nee Devine), and their children Emily Drobek
(Craig) of Bedford, NH and John of Bellingham WA, and from his previous marriage, daughters Kristina Rentschler of Londonderry, NH, Ann Rentschler (William Hoyt) of Baltimore, MD and Carol Laurie of Boulder, CO. He also leaves five grandchildren; Claire, Will, Clark, Pax, and Callen, as well as his sister Gretchen Rentschler of Sayre, Pa.
He was predeceased by his sister Janet Brooks, brothers Henry and Robert, and son, Frederick in 1963.
He enjoyed many interests including hiking, music, art, reading and especially travel, having visited 19 of our National Parks, 48 of the 50 states, and over 20 countries. In 2002 Walter, after reading poems by the American poet Billy Collins, became interested in contemporary poetry, and wrote over 800 poems, some of which were published in various poetry journals. Walter was known for his dry sense of humor which was exhibited throughout his life, his illness and his poetry.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. with a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. Cremation Society of NH: 243 Hanover St, Manchester, NH 03104.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: the National Parks Foundation (www.give.nationalparks.org) or Home Health & Hospice Care (www.hhhc.org).