Frances M. Vanderpool (Peaches). Jan. 19, 1941 to Oct. 6, 2022.
Frances, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother was called to heaven Oct. 6, 2022 surrounded by family after a lengthy illness.
Frances is preceded in death by her mother (Esther Johnston), her daughter (Jody Hansen), and her loving husband (Adelbert Vanderpool).
Peaches was born in Sayre, Pa. on Jan. 19, 1941 to Esther Rifenbury and William Gardiner. She met Adelbert and they married on Sept. 19, 1958. Together they had two children, Debra Cooper and Bert Vanderpool. They then traveled the U.S. and Germany during her husband’s military career. They divorced after 20 years of marriage in 1978 and remarried in February 2002 with it lasting another 20 years.
Frances was a stay-at-home mother for her two children. In Alaska, she worked for a major janitorial service whose customers were Elmendorf AFB and Nordstrom’s Department store. Frances was also in the nursing profession as a CNA working in El Paso Texas area hospitals and Mr. Johns nursing home on Porter Street. She also worked in the Dallas Ft. Worth area as well.
Frances really loved helping people in need. She also loved spending time with her eight grandchildren and through them by phone also got to know her 12 great grandchildren because of travel restrictions due to her health. She loved to crochet and knit the German way. She also loved watching horror movies, sci-fi movies and anything from the Victorian era.
Frances is survived by her daughter Debra Cooper (David) And her son Bert Vanderpool (Wendy), eight grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and cousins.
She will be cremated and interred with her husband at Restlawn Cemetery with her mother. A small family and friend gathering will be at graveside at Restlawn.
Condolences and memories can be posted online at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn Funeral Home El Paso, Texas.