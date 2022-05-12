George S. Sheely, Sr. Age 76, of Chemung, NY passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 with his family at his side.
George was born in Elmira on Aug. 12, 1945 son of the Late George E. & Mabel (Rahall) Sheely and was a graduate of Southside High School. Following graduation George served his country during the Vietnam War with the US Navy from 1962 to 1964. He and the former Nora J. Elston were married on May 25, 1968 and enjoyed 54 years of marriage. George was retired from the Chemung County Highway Department following 35 years of service where he worked as a foreman and also was employed for 18 years for Beam Mack as a driver.
Never one to be sitting still George and Nora enjoyed wintering in Daytona, Fl, time spent at Seneca Lake, antique cars, NASCAR races and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, Most importantly George loved the time he spent with his loving family.
Survivors include his wife Nora J. Sheely of Chemung, son and daughter in law, George & Debbie Sheely, Jr. of Lowman a daughter and son in law, Alison & Dan Cummings of Waverly, grandchildren, Brianna Sheely, Amanda & Doug Waters, Cody Sheely, Damon Frutchey and Danny Cummings, one great-grandchild due in October, two sisters, Bertha & Denny Cunningham of Mainesburg, PA, Adele “Della” Baer of Elmira, a brother Charles & Sherrie Sheely of Elmira, special cousin Fred & Kathy Bomysoad of MD, several, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters in laws and friends.
George was predeceased by his parents and a brother Samuel Sheely.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, May 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894. His funeral will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 4 p.m. with Pastor Tyler Schutt officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 563 Jerusalem Hill Road, Elmira, N.Y.