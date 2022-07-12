Genevieve V. Snyder, 85, of Aberdeen and formerly Waverly, passed peacefully at the Accordius Healthcare in Aberdeen on Friday, July 8.
Genevieve was born in Elmira on Dec. 31, 1936. She was a Christian woman and held church in her own home and enjoyed reading her Bible. When she was a young woman, Genevieve married Junior Corby and the two had three children: Carroll, Marvin and John. Years later, she married Edward Snyder. His job brought them to Philadelphia where he found employment and Genevieve worked several jobs. They had three children together: Edward “Gene”, Shirley and Charlie. She was a loving home maker and mother. They soon returned to New York, settling in Waverly where Genevieve would care for Edward as he declined over the years. In 2010, Genevieve moved to the Sandhills of North Carolina.
Genevieve was the loving mother of Carroll Corby, wife Kathy, Marvin Colby, wife Debbie, John Miller, Gene Snyder, Shirley Bennett, husband Ron, Charlie, wife Charley. She was also a loving grandmother to her 11 grandchildren: Carroll, Jr., Daniel, Andrew, Kirsten, Robert, Keeley, Josh, Brittney, Austin, Autumn and Ariel and her 11 great – grandchildren. Genevieve is survived by sister Joan Manual Polcyn and predeceased by the late Oakley Manual and Judy Martz.