Doris Jane “Busha” Propalis passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 28, 2021, due to cardiac failure. She was born Feb. 7, 1927 in Baltimore, Md., the 12th child to Joseph and Mary Krul.
She met and married the love of her life, John “JaJa,” in May 1948, who preceded her in death in 2009.
Busha loved life but her love for her family was greater than the universe. Music, dancing, piano/organ saleswoman and a genuine caring interest in people would best describe her.
Busha and JaJa were competitive jitterbuggers and would clear the dance floor. “Disco Doris” was a ballroom/disco dance instructor in the late ‘70s/early ‘80s in Baltimore.
She and JaJa moved to Waverly in 1988 to be near family. A fierce, proud, protective Mama Bear that treasured her children, especially her grandsons. A warm loving aura would glow when she spoke with them and always ended with the “17” syllables.
Upon completion from The Catholic High School of Baltimore she was employed as a civil servant with Strategic Air Command in Washington, D.C., during WWII. Post-war, she and her now-husband worked in the piano business and raised their family – a complimentary team. A true businesswoman throughout her entire life. Home was her serenity, playing her baby grand, listening to ‘40s music, jigsaw puzzles, looking for bargains on the computer and keeping up with current events. Always ready to debate hot topics. A truly remarkable woman, mother and Busha.
Doris is survived by her son Derek Propalis, daughter and son-in-law Donna Kahn and Ron Kahn, grandsons, Ben and Zach Kahn.
At her request, there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be in the family gravesite at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Baltimore, Md. The Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home of Sayre is assisting Doris’ family with arrangements.