Monica (Shema) Pauline, 73, of Sayre, PA, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, welcomed to her heavenly home by her beloved husband, Guy.
She was born on Oct. 19, 1948, in West Hazleton, PA, the daughter of the late Stephen and Irene (Rutecki) Shema.
Monica was a devoted mother and grandmother, and loved spending time with her family. She cherished her constant companion, her dog, Rudy. She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, and going to the beach. Monica loved baseball, especially the Philadelphia Phillies. She was a dedicated caretaker to her grandmother, mother, and husband, and always prioritized care of others.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her beloved husband of 48 years, Guy Pauline.
Monica is survived by her daughters Kristen (James Dempsey) Pauline, Gina Pauline, and Vanessa (Daniel) Williams, grandchildren Baela and Penelope, several beloved in-laws, and cousins.
A Time of Visitation will be held for family and friends on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA.
Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in Drums, PA with her husband, Guy.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Monica’s memory to your favorite local library or animal shelter.