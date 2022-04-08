Keven James Wandell passed away on Feb. 6, 2022.

A celebration of life for Keven will be held on what would of been his 50th birthday, April 28, 2022, at the North Waverly Chapel Rt. 34 Waverly, NY at 2 p.m., with Pastor David Carlson officiating.

Following the service a luncheon will be held at the Chapel. If able to, please bring a dish to pass. Any Donations may be made to the N.W.C.

