Wandell Apr 8, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Keven James Wandell passed away on Feb. 6, 2022.A celebration of life for Keven will be held on what would of been his 50th birthday, April 28, 2022, at the North Waverly Chapel Rt. 34 Waverly, NY at 2 p.m., with Pastor David Carlson officiating. Following the service a luncheon will be held at the Chapel. If able to, please bring a dish to pass. Any Donations may be made to the N.W.C. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +189 News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 Gallery Scenes from Chemung Speedrome (6-21) Ric Sinsabaugh/Morning Times Jun 28, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Two jailed after mailing $50K worth of THC vapes to Sayre Sayre police seize over $187K of illegal THC products Couple charged after teen was assaulted over five-year period Owners of Tanner's Bar and Grill crowned Business Members of the Year Sayre firefighter of 53 years receives honors Top Homes WAVERLY: DOWNSTAIRS, 2 bedroom, Utilities are gas, $650 +deposit 607-738-8138 WAVERLY: COOPER Street, $650 +utilities, laundry on site, off street Top Jobs CARRIERS NEEDED One day delivery Call Debbie Bump 570-265-2151 ext. EMTA3X6Display Ad Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView