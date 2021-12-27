David T. Henry, 83, passed away Dec. 20, 2021, at home, after an extended illness.

A time of visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 30, from 12-1 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer on Wilbur Avenue in Sayre, Pa. Funeral to follow at 1 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Benjamin Lentz.

David loved all animals, especially cats. Any memorials may be directed to Bradford County Humane Society in Ulster, Pa.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.

Recommended for you