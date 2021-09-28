Babcock Sep 28, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save No farewell words were spoken, not time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why....Richard Lee Babcock, Jr., 64, of Waverly, N.Y. passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital.Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Rick’s life on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waverly Glen Park (large pavilion). Lunch will be served at noon. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.“If loved could have saved you, you would have lived forever” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallery Scenes from Chemung Speedrome (6-21) Ric Sinsabaugh/Morning Times Jun 28, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallery Scenes from Chemung Speedrome Ric Sinsabaugh/Morning Times Jun 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Man found with 25 grams of meth, cops say New York Yankees in Ithaca for big announcement Centerville, Bentley Creek, Wary of Strange Beast COVID-19 cases, vaccinations on the rise Sayre overwhelmed by Muncy's fast start Top Homes SAYRE: UPPER 2 bedroom, near RPH, stove, refrigerator, W/D hook-up WAVERLY: FULTON ST Top Jobs CARRIERS NEEDED One day delivery Call Debbie Bump 570-265-2151 ext. DUSTIN COMICclf009 5x3Display Ad Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView