No farewell words were spoken, not time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why....

Richard Lee Babcock, Jr., 64, of Waverly, N.Y. passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Rick’s life on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waverly Glen Park (large pavilion). Lunch will be served at noon.

Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.

“If loved could have saved you, you would have lived forever”

