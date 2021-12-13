Edwin Michael Kraus, 81, of Ulster, Pa., passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at home, holding his wife’s hand after a long courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Church, Third Street, Towanda, Pa., with the Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor, as celebrant.

Memorial contributions can be made in Ed’s memory to the Library of Accessible Media for PA, 4724 Baum Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 or The Grace Connection, P.O. Box 122, Towanda, PA 18848.

Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.

