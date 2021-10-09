Richard Lee Babcock Jr., 64, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Rick’s life on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Waverly Glen Park (large pavilion). Lunch will be served at noon.

