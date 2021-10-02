Grace Harlin, 78, of Candor, N.Y .went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main St., Candor, N.Y. with the Rev. Keith Hardy, officiating.

Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, N.Y. The family will receive friends Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Grace Harlin’s memory to the Candor Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 141, Candor, N.Y. 13743. Condolences may be made to Grace’s family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.

