Harlin Oct 5, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Grace Harlin, 78, of Candor, N.Y., went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main St., Candor, N.Y., with the Rev. Keith Hardy officiating.Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, N.Y. Memorial contributions may be made in Grace Harlin’s memory to the Candor Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 141, Candor, NY 13743.Condolences may be made to Grace’s family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallery Scenes from Chemung Speedrome (6-21) Ric Sinsabaugh/Morning Times Jun 28, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallery Scenes from Chemung Speedrome Ric Sinsabaugh/Morning Times Jun 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Two Chemung residents killed in Saturday morning fire Dollar General coming to East Athens Litchfield man to be charged after drone downed Man pleads guilty in drunken driving crash that killed 4 Big plays propel Athens over Hughesville Top Homes SAYRE: UPPER 2 WAVERLY: COOPER Street, $650 +utilities, laundry on site, off street Top Jobs DUSTIN COMICclf009 5x3Display Ad EMTA3X6Display Ad Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView