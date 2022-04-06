Linda Marie McKernan (Depue), 74, of Wilmington, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on March 3, 2022, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.

Committal and Burial Services will be held on Saturday, April 9, at 11 a.m. at the Bradford County Memorial Park, 20452 Route 6, Towanda, PA with Father Toomey of Church of the Epiphany officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in Linda’s name to any organization supporting pancreatic cancer research.

For those wishing to send flowers, send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.

