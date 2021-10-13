Sally Shea, 71, of Waverly, N.Y., went to her eternal home on Oct. 4, 2021 following an extended illness.

A memorial service has been scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Luckner Funeral Home, 449 Park Ave., Waverly, N.Y. Please visit TheLucknerFuneralHome.com to offer your condolences.

