Russick Mar 25, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022, a lady loved by many, Betty J. Russick, 86, of East Smithfield, Pa. was reunited with her husband, Paul C. Russick.The family will receive friends Saturday, March 26, from 12 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, East Smithfield, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +189 News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 Gallery Scenes from Chemung Speedrome (6-21) Ric Sinsabaugh/Morning Times Jun 28, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular RIT files appeal over Winters' D3 title match Sayre man leads police on chase Sayre woman connected to string of Elmira thefts Police blotter Inflation, supply chain crisis hitting Valley businesses Top Homes RENT YOUR APARTMENT OR HOME UPPER 1 Top Jobs CARRIERS NEEDED for early morning delivery in Sayre, Athens and KEYSTONE VALLEY Trucking is looking to hire Class A drivers Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView