On Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022, a lady loved by many, Betty J. Russick, 86, of East Smithfield, Pa. was reunited with her husband, Paul C. Russick.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 26, from 12 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA.

Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, East Smithfield, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.

