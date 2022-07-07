Cummings Jul 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nanette E. (Simons) Cummings, 79, of Elmira, NY formerly of Athens, PA, passed away at home with her family by her side on Monday, July 4, 2022, following a brief illness.A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA.Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ciji Perkins from Care First Hospice officiating. Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.Memorial donations may be made in Nanette’s name to any local SPCA or animal shelter or a cancer research organization of your choice.For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +92 Gallery Sayre HS Graduation 2022 By JOHNNY WILLIAMS News Editor Jun 4, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +189 News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Athens Twp. discuss road repairs and e-waste recycling event Three Valley storage units robbed Bradford County Court Briefs Chamber of commerce executive director wants community to come together Valley businesses deal with effects of inflation Top Homes 2 BEDROOM 1 bath, 417 South Main St., Athens, $1000/mo. SAYRE 1-2 Top Jobs CARRIERS NEEDED for early morning delivery in Sayre, Athens and EMTA3X6Display Ad Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView