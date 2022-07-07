Nanette E. (Simons) Cummings, 79, of Elmira, NY formerly of Athens, PA, passed away at home with her family by her side on Monday, July 4, 2022, following a brief illness.

A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA.

Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ciji Perkins from Care First Hospice officiating.

Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.

Memorial donations may be made in Nanette’s name to any local SPCA or animal shelter or a cancer research organization of your choice.

For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.

