Whitmer Sep 22, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Judith Elaine Whitmer, 85, of Sayre, Pa., passed gracefully into Jesus’ arms on Sept. 4, 2022.In her memory, the family requests that you practice one act of kindness. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave. in Sayre, Pa., with Pastor Paula Kraus and Pastor Fred Thompson officiating.Judith’s family has entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +92 Gallery Sayre HS Graduation 2022 By JOHNNY WILLIAMS News Editor Jun 4, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +189 News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Elmira man killed in Athens crash Valley supers: There are no litter boxes in our schools Woman convicted in 2016 sexual assault case granted new hearing Sayre man dies after explosion at water treatment facility Former DA denied parole Top Homes BARTON Old Barton Rd. 2 bedroom, No pets, $500 +security WAVERLY: FULTON ST Top Jobs EMTA3X6Display Ad KEYSTONE VALLEY Trucking is looking to hire Class A drivers Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView